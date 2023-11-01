Important aspects of Turkmen-Uzbek relations were reviewed in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

On October 31, 2023, on the sidelines of the meeting of the OSCE Secretary General and the heads of Foreign Ministries of the Central Asian states the negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the talks, the ministers noted the active and dynamic nature of bilateral relations, and also discussed the schedule of upcoming events and meetings at the top and high levels.

The diplomats were unanimous in the opinion that thanks to the political will of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the two fraternal states are implementing fruitful and effective multifaceted cooperation in a wide range of areas. In addition to that, the significant personal contribution in this direction of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan was especially emphasized.

Along with this, the activities of the Foreign ministries of the two countries are highlighted as one of the key links in strengthening Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

Speaking about the importance of close cooperation on regional topics, the parties noted the significance of the trilateral summit held in Ashgabat in August this year with the participation of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, which gave new impetus to the further development of regional cooperation of the participating countries.

The ministers noted the high level of mutual understanding between the parties and the similarity of positions in the framework of activities at international platforms, primarily at the UN. In this regard, gratitude was expressed to the Uzbek side for supporting the international initiatives of Turkmenistan. Diplomats also noted the importance of the “Central Asia+” cooperation formats, including the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian States and the OSCE Secretary General, held today in Ashgabat. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 31 Oct 2023

 

 

