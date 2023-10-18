Turkmenistan took part in the CICA Youth Forum

On 12 October 2023, the sixth meeting of the Youth Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which was also attended by the delegation of Turkmenistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The event brought together the representatives of national structures, state bodies responsible for work in the field of youth policy, as well as public youth organizations from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Israel, India, Jordan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Palestine, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka- Lanka.

The chairman of the Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization Yazpolat Keriyev, who heads the Turkmen delegation, addressed the participants of the meeting with a welcoming speech, who spoke about the activities of his organization, focused on topical issues related to the development of the youth movement and international cooperation.

Such topical issues of our time as the use of new technologies in peace-building, the relationship between climate change and peace, issues of digital diplomacy, and other constructive youth initiatives in the field of peace and social cohesion were analyzed.

Representatives of Turkmenistan’s Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization participated in a thematic session of the “Dialogue of Generations”. The Dialogue was first launched at a meeting of the Youth Council and was dedicated to the issues of quality education, climate change and the creative economy.

The next day, a series of events took place in a bilateral format, which brought together representatives of different countries. Thus, the Chairman of the Central Council of the Magtymguly Youth Organization met with the First Deputy Minister of Youth Policy and Sports, Director of the Agency for Youth Affairs of Uzbekistan. The sides explored the key vectors for the activation of bilateral partnership.

As stated, the events organized within the framework of the forum are designed to promote better mutual understanding, joint search for solutions to the most pressing problems of youth, strengthening interaction between the youth of the CICA member countries aimed at creating a global atmosphere of well-being and security.

On the sidelines of the forum, an excursion tour of the historical and cultural sights of Samarkand was organized for the participants.

The CICA Youth Council is an advisory body responsible for coordinating the activities of its member youth organizations, associations and movements of the CICA Member States. The Youth Council promotes comprehensive cooperation among the CICA Member States towards strengthening interaction, peace and friendship in Asia. ///nCa, 18 October 2023