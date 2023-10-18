News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan Sea and River Transport Service and Dutch shipyard establish cooperation

On October 13, 2023, a meeting between representatives of Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. (the Netherlands) and the Agency’s management took place at the Agency of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendenizderyayollary”.

According to the press service of the Agency, during the meeting, representatives of the company “Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V.” presented in detail their company and a wide range of vessels that they build at 35 shipyards located on five continents. It is noted that the company builds vessels of all types according to a specific project, including tankers, pilot vessels, dredgers, vessels for crews, tugs, yachts, etc.

The Turkmen side expressed interest in cooperation in the construction of dredging vessels at the Balkan Shipbuilding and ship repair plant.

Representatives of the company stressed that the possibility of building at the plant using local resources may be a more economically attractive alternative to importing ships. As part of the discussion, the Turkmen side requested a commercial offer and information on the necessary equipment for the construction of a dredging vessel.

In addition, interest was expressed in the potential modernization of the shipbuilding plant in the Lebap province. This opens up new prospects for strengthening the shipbuilding infrastructure and the development of shipbuilding in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 18 October 2023

 

