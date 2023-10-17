Turkmenistan is a key partner of China in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, Wang Yi says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Beijing on Monday, 16 October 2023, CGTN reports.

High-level exchanges between China and Turkmenistan have been close, and mutual trust is solid, Wang said.

This year, the two countries’ leaders jointly announced the elevation of the China-Turkmenistan relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which has established a new position for the two countries’ relationship at the bilateral level and opened a new era of cooperation for the partnership, he said.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan, guided by the consensus of the two heads of state, to deepen comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the China-Turkmenistan strategic partnership to a new level, he underlined, according to Chinese foreign ministry’s press release.

Wang said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aligns with the current trend of development and has received broad support from the international community.

Turkmenistan is a key partner in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and China believes that Turkmenistan’s participation in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will inject new impetus into major cooperation between China and Turkmenistan, pushing forward the progress of landmark projects between the two countries, he added.

In turn, Meredov said Turkmenistan highly appreciates the strategic significance of the China-Turkmenistan relationship and cherishes the high-level nature of this relationship as well as the deep friendship between the two peoples.

Turkmenistan looks forward to further exploring the potential for cooperation in various fields and promoting the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan, Meredov added.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for international Cooperation is a significant global event, he said.

Turkmenistan actively supports and participates in the Belt and Road initiative, and hopes to strengthen the aligning between the ”Revitalization of the Silk Road” and the BRI to enhance the level of interconnection in the Eurasian region, Meredov emphasized. ///nCa, 17 October 2023 [Phoro credit – Xinhua]