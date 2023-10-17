The 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2023) welcomes Baker Hughes as a Silver Partner

The 28th International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” will be held in Ashgabat on October 25-27, 2023. The event is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmennebit”, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and State Corporation “Turkmengeologiya” in partnership with ES “Turkmen Forum” with the support of the British company GaffneyCline.

The three-day event will bring together heads of national oil and gas companies, heads of leading international and financial organizations, and representatives of leading energy companies to discuss solutions in achieving a zero methane future. Authoritative speakers representing major energy companies and organizations, including Medhat M. Kamal – President of SPE, Elena Akoltseva- Baker Hughes Vice President for the Caspian Region, Saamir Elshihabi – Principal Lead, Energy Transition, COP28 UAE, Marwa Hassan – Global Business Development Director of SLB, Sharifa Khudobakhsh – Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and heads of other international organizations and energy companies, have confirmed their participation.

Baker Hughes – an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide – is one of the main sponsors of this event.

The diverse portfolio of Baker Hughes equipment and service capabilities that span the energy and industrial value chain are currently organized in two operating segments:

Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE)

Provides products and services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from exploration, appraisal, and development, to production, rejuvenation and decommissioning.

OFSE is also expanding its capabilities and technology portfolio to meet the challenges of a net-zero future.

Industrial & Energy Technology (IET), consists of four solution platforms:

Gas Technology (including turbo-compressor and rotating equipment under Nuovo Pignone brand): serves the entire gas value chain including on/offshore, pipeline, LNG, gas storage and gas distribution.

Industrial Technology: Improving industry productivity for a broad array of industries and ensuring reliable quality and safety.

Climate Technology Solutions: Decarbonizing energy and hard to abate industries, span carbon capture, utilization and storage, hydrogen, clean power and emissions management, including methane abatement capabilities.

Industrial Asset Management: combine hardware technologies with software products and analytics to connect industrial assets, enabling customers to optimize operations reliably and efficiently.

Baker Hughes’ operations are focused on leading the energy transition through the introduction of highly efficient low-carbon solutions that will support customers in achieving their own emission reduction targets. Baker Hughes was one of the first companies to announce in January 2019 its commitment to reducing the company’s carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and by 100% towards 2050.

Baker Hughes is operating in Turkmenistan in the field of oil and gas exploration and development, both onshore and offshore in the Caspian Sea, utilizing technology in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. Drilling, reserves assessment, field development – are only part of the services, provided by the company on the territory of the country. Baker Hughes’ operations in Turkmenistan are devoted to supply turbo compressor equipment for transportation of gas, as well as to other projects, such as the gas-lift station at the Keimir field.

Baker Hughes is taking energy forward, making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet.

For more information about the OGT 2023, visit www.ogt-turkmenistan.com

///nCa, 17 October 2023 (in cooperation with Turkmen Forum)