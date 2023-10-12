President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to Türkiye soon

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Türkiye in the near future. This was discussed during the meeting of the head of state with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, Fidan conveyed greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In turn, the President of Turkmenistan congratulated the Minister and the fraternal Turkish people on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the formation of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Türkiye is particularly interested in the steady expansion of bilateral interstate relations built on the principles of respect and mutual benefit.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Türkiye is a friendly and fraternal state for Turkmenistan, and bilateral relations are of a strategic nature. He added that the centuries-old Turkmen-Turkish ties have rich experience, which is confirmed by the high level of interaction in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In the context of a multifaceted bilateral partnership, the trade and economic cooperation takes a special place. At present the Republic of Türkiye occupies one of the leading positions in the foreign trade turnover of Turkmenistan.

The head of Turkmenistan stated that the two states actively cooperate in almost all sectors of the economy, stressing that there are great opportunities for the development of fruitful relations in the fuel and energy sector, and in the fields of transport and communications.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that traditionally friendly interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully on a mutually beneficial basis. ///nCa, 12 October 2023

Turkmenistan and Türkiye confirm the course towards further strengthening cooperation

On October 11, 2023, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, who is in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the meeting, the parties noted the traditionally high level of interstate relations, dynamically and successfully developing thanks to the efforts of the Presidents of the two states and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The importance of the meeting between the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was emphasized, during which the current areas of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation were once again specified.

The ministers considered a wide range of issues in the context of further development of political and diplomatic ties, expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation, and strengthening of the legal framework. The parties agreed to intensify interaction in foreign trade, energy, transport, construction and industry, and the textile industry.

Successful interaction in the field of science and education, sports, healthcare, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges was stated.

Following the meetings, both Ministers signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs covering the 2024-2025 period. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 11 Oct 2023

