WCO Secretary General visited State Customs Service of Turkmenistan

On 26 September 2023, Maksat Khudaikulyev, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, met with Kunio Mikuria, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), who was visiting Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the WCO, and noted its positive development.

Over the past two years, Turkmenistan has become a member of the main customs conventions, and a Service employee has been accepted into the WCO Career Development Program for 2023-2024.

After visiting the Central Office of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, Mr. Mikuria familiarized himself with the work of the customs service, inspecting the building, office space, and library.

In the situation center, a video about the activities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan was presented to the guest.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Mikuria left an entry in the commemorative book for honored guests.

Turkmenistan has been a member of the WCO since 17 May 1993, and ratified the Convention on the Establishment of the Customs Cooperation Council (the official name of the WCO) in the same year.

In 2021, Turkmenistan joined the Customs Convention on Containers and the Convention on the Customs Regime Applicable to Containers Transferred to the Pool and Used for International Transportation. ///nCa, 29 September 2023

