Turkmenistan and Eurochambres consider prospects for establishing cooperation

On 20 September 2023, Sapar Palvanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium, met with Vladimir Dlouhi, President of Eurochambres, and CEO Ben Butters to discuss prospects for cooperation.

Ambassador Palvanov highlighted the numerous business opportunities in Turkmenistan and the potential for cooperation between Eurochambres and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. He stressed that the Chamber is a key facilitator of the interests of the country’s broad business community and provides a platform and support for entrepreneurs, facilitating the export of domestic goods and services to international markets.

Dlouhi presented an overview of Eurochambres, an Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, maintaining contacts beyond the EU. He supported Ambassador Palvanov’s proposal to establish cooperation between Eurochambres and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the prospects of holding joint events or forums to attract the attention of the business communities of both sides and establish a specialized platform for business-to-business relations.

Both sides agreed that a videoconference between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Eurochambres would be a favorable first step in paving way for mutually beneficial relations.

Eurochambres was founded in 1958 in response to the creation of the European Economic Community. It is an extensive network comprising more than 20 million enterprises and 1,700 regional and local chambers throughout Europe, with over 93% being small and medium-sized businesses that collectively employ more than 120 million people.///nCa, 23 September 2023

