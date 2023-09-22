News Central Asia (nCa)

Home » Heads of friendly and regional states congratulate President of Turkmenistan on his 42nd birthday

On 22 September 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov turns 42. He received congratulatory messages from heads of friendly and regional states, including:

  • President of Russia Vladimir Putin
  • President of China Xi Jinping
  • President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
  • President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
  • President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon
  • President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov
  • President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
  • Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin
  • Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov
  • Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko
  • A member of the family of sheikhs of the State of Qatar Faisal bin Nasser bin Hamad Al Thani

In their messages, the leaders praised President Berdimuhamedov’s leadership and his commitment to strengthening ties between Turkmenistan and their respective countries. They also wished him good health and success in the years to come. ///nCa, 22 September 2023

