Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye to discuss the development of the TUTIT multimodal corridor in Dushanbe

The first meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Multimodal Corridor “Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye” (TUTIT) will be held in Dushanbe on Thursday, 21 September. The meeting will be held under the auspices of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan reports.

The meeting of the High-Level Working Group responsible for policy development and implementation of the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye Highway Development Project was established in accordance with the recommendation of the Ankara Declaration adopted by the 11th Meeting of ECO Transport Ministers in February 2022.

The agenda of the meeting will include issues of developing and promoting the TUTIT international transit corridor to increase cargo transportation and simplify trade procedures, especially for land-locked countries.

In addition to high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the list of participants include:

Iran – Director General of the Department of Foreign Trade of the Iranian Railways Shahram Jafari

Iran – Foreign Ministry Advisor Syed Rukhola

Türkiye – Deputy Director General of the Department of International Relations of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Aziz Aksu

Türkiye – Expert of the Turkish Ministry of Trade Anil Evmez

Uzbekistan – Chief Specialist of the Department of International Transportation and Logistics of the Ministry of Transport Sohib Kodirov

Uzbekistan – Leading Specialist of the Center for the Study of Transport and Logistics Development of the Ministry of Transport Mahmudjon Tohirov

Turkmenistan – Begli Suyunov, Head of the Marketing Research Department of Logistics and Freight Lines of “Demirellary” company

Turkmenistan – Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations and Contracts of JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” Aimyrat Shiriev

ECO Transport and Communications Director Akbar Khodai

ECO Program Manager Uktam Shomurodov.

A new route for the transportation of goods from China to Türkiye via Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran was presented on 18 October 2022, in Dushanbe during the International Conference “Logistics and its advantages in the development of transport links between Tajikistan and the countries of the region”.

The opening of the multimodal corridor “Tajikistan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye” was announced at the conference by the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim.

“The use of the corridor is effective in terms of reducing distances and reducing the cost of cargo transportation compared to existing corridors,” the minister said. “The advantage of this corridor is the connection through the highway of the territory of Tajikistan with the People’s Republic of China, which contributes to the revival of the Great Silk Road and regional economic integration.”

In addition, speaking at the 10th Meeting of Ministers of Transport of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries in April this year in New Delhi (India), Ibrohim also called this project very important in terms of achieving sustainable development goals. ///nCa, 20 September 2023

