First Central Asia – USA summit in New York – Agenda and Initiatives

Turkmenistan is expanding fruitful cooperation with all interested parties

Biden proposed to launch C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia's vast mineral wealth

Kazakhstan counts on the support of the United States in the creation of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals

Kyrgyzstan urges international investors to invest in the country's hydropower

Tajikistan hopes for help from international partners on security

President of Uzbekistan shared his vision on the priorities of USA-Central Asia cooperation

Remarks by President Biden After Central Asia 5 + 1 Meeting

On 19 September 2023, the first meeting of multilateral cooperation “C5+1” Central Asia – USA took place in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The summit was attended by:

US President Joseph Biden

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, following the meeting of the heads of state “Central Asia-the United States of America”, a Declaration of the heads of state was adopted, which highlighted pressing global and regional issues and the main areas of C5+1 cooperation.

Turkmenistan is expanding fruitful cooperation with all interested parties

“This first presidential summit was a good opportunity to discuss a range of issues, including those related to regional security, trade and connectivity, climate change and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law,” TDH reports.

Turkmenistan is expanding fruitful cooperation with all interested parties and takes an initiative position in developing solutions to pressing issues on the global agenda.

When building international relations, the Turkmenistan proceeds from the importance of taking into account the interests of all parties, on the basis of goodwill, equality, exchange of best practices and positive ideas.

Such an approach not only fully meets the goals and the UN Charter, but also contributes to the establishment of strong interstate contacts, mutual understanding and trust, including with neighboring countries in the region and with the United States of America.

The agenda of the summit included a wide range of issues related to the expansion of economic and energy cooperation, ensuring food security, climate change, as well as countering the challenges and threats of our time.

In addition, the topical international and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Biden proposed to launch C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth

The leaders discussed a range of issues, including security, trade and investment, regional connectivity, the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law, the White House press service reports.

President Biden thanked his counterparts for their partnership on regional security challenges and committed to continued collaboration on border security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement issues.

The United States discussed the value of creating a more favorable business environment for U.S. trade and private sector investment through the establishment of a private sector business platform that will complement the C5+1 diplomatic platform

According to the US President, USAID will hold a C5+1 Regional Connectivity Ministerial in Central Asia in October to discuss concrete actions that will contribute to inclusive, sustainable economic development.

Biden called on colleagues to work together to create sustainable and secure supply chains that can support the future energy landscape.

In this regard, the United States proposed to launch a C5+1 Critical Minerals Dialogue to develop Central Asia’s vast mineral wealth and advance critical minerals security.

“These efforts are part of continued U.S. support to drive investment in and development of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route (the so-called “Middle Corridor”) through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment that will help facilitate regional economic integration and resilience,” the White House said in a press release.

Also, President Biden called for further support of civil society and women’s economic empowerment activities and called for a new focus of C5+1 on taking into account the rights of persons with disabilities in all sectors.

Kazakhstan counts on the support of the United States in the creation of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals

Kazakhstan counts on the support of the United States in the creation of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. This was stated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his participation in the inaugural US-Central Asia summit in New York.

The agenda of the summit included issues of joint work to further strengthen the sovereignty, stability and prosperity of Central Asia through the C5+1 partnership in the field of economy, energy and security, Akorda says.

During the meeting, the prospects for further development of strategic partnership, political dialogue, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, as well as issues of preserving peace and stability in Eurasia were thoroughly discussed.

Special attention was paid to economic cooperation, as well as opportunities for American companies in such areas as the development of important minerals, renewable energy sources, manufacturing and others.

In addition, the sides touched upon the prospects for strengthening cooperation in solving security problems, including cybersecurity, terrorism, violent extremism, illegal migration and drug trafficking.

Kyrgyzstan urges international investors to invest in the country’s hydropower

“The world economy has not had time to fully recover from the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as it faced new shocks and instability. In my opinion, in such crisis conditions, issues of ensuring, first of all, food and energy security, macroeconomic stability and social stability in the region require priority attention and coordinated activities from the Central Asian states,” Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov said.

Zhaparov noted that Central Asia has significant natural resources, large reserves of energy resources and minerals, as well as a skilled workforce.

“We are in favor of a wider presence of foreign partners, including American business, in our country and in the region. We are ready for broad international cooperation in such key areas as the green economy, hydropower, IT technologies, employment and education. We have successfully implemented various projects, including infrastructure, in the field of industry, agriculture, irrigation, transport and logistics system. We continue to modernize important transport arteries of the country. A major regional project in the field of railway communication is planned. All these areas are of priority importance for us as a landlocked country,” Zhaparov said.

He also stressed that Kyrgyzstan has almost half of the region’s water resources.

The hydropower potential of Kyrgyzstan is about 142.5 billion kWh per year, but currently no more than 13% is used.

In this context, Zhaparov called on investors, international partners and financial institutions to invest in cooperation for the implementation of projects for the construction of hydroelectric power plants and other renewable energy facilities.

He said that this year Kyrgyzstan has taken the initiative to restructure the state external debt, including using the mechanism of its exchange for projects in the field of “green” economy.

“We hope that the US side will assist in working with partners and international financial institutions,” Sadyr Zhaparov said.

Tajikistan hopes for the assistance of international partners in the field of security

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan focused to the issues of growing challenges and threats, combating terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, ensuring regional security, the political situation in Afghanistan and the protection of the state border of Tajikistan.

In this process, Tajikistan considers the cooperation and assistance of international partners necessary, he said.

It was stressed that Tajikistan provides its logistical potential, including 6 bridges on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan to send humanitarian relief to the population of the neighboring country, provides electricity and exports construction materials and food through the border markets, whose activities have been resumed.

“Stability in Afghanistan is an important factor in the development of interregional ties, in this regard, we are interested in the speedy restoration of peace and stability in this country,” Rahmon stressed.

President of Uzbekistan shared the vision of the priorities of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the United States

n accordance with the C5+1 agenda, the leaders discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation, developing renewable energy sources, ensuring energy security, cooperating to ensure regional security, and combating terrorism and cross-border crime.

The C5+1 format, created eight years ago in Samarkand, has become a popular platform for an open and constructive dialogue that has led to productive cooperation in all areas between the Central Asian states and the United States of America.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised the strengthening relations of friendship, mutual understanding, and partnership in the Central Asian region, which are creating new opportunities for broad cooperation.

The leaders identified priority areas of cooperation of strategic importance for the development of the entire region, including strengthening trade and investment activities, establishing project cooperation, developing transport corridors in the region, promoting the “green agenda,” ensuring human rights and gender equality by expanding educational programs and promoting a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.

Following the meeting, the countries agreed to further deepen mutual understanding and expand practical partnership, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said.

Remarks by President Biden After Central Asia 5 + 1 Meeting

It’s an honor to be here with — with you, our first presidential summit — all the presidents around this table and the Secretary of State.

I think this is a historic moment. We’re building on years of close cooperation between Central Asia and the United States — a cooperation that is grounded in our shared commitment to sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity. These principles matter more than ever, in my view. And today, we’re taking our cooperation to new heights.

First, we’re strengthening our counterterrorism cooperation, including increased U.S. security funding to — to Central Asia.

Second, we’re strengthening regional economic connectivity. For example, we’re establishing a new business platform to complement our diplomatic engagement and better connect our private sectors for development purposes.

And we are — we are also discussing the potential for a new critical minerals dialogue to strengthen our energy security and supply chains for years to come.

And third, we’re launching a new initiative on disability rights.

And I want to thank you all for your fruitful conversation today, which has already taken place. And I look forward to working with all of you to do even more in the future. I am genuinely looking forward to following up on our — on this meeting, because we are stronger and I genuinely believe the world is safer when we stand together — our five nations.

So, thank you very, very much for making the effort. And I look forward to seeing you soon, possibly in one of your countries. Thank you. ///nCa, 20 September 2023 [based on press releases by press services of Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, White House]

