News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Biden plans summit with Central Asian leaders

Biden plans summit with Central Asian leaders

By

US President Joe Biden plans to hold the first summit in the C5+1 format with the participation of the Presidents of Central Asian countries.

This follows from a letter addressed by Biden to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

“I hope you will join me and our fellow leaders for a formal C5+1 meeting on September 19 or September 20 to discuss how we can all continue working together to advance our shared security, economic and environmental goals,” the letter concludes”, Uzdaily quotes the invitation of the American president.

“C5+1“ is a regional diplomatic platform for the Government of the United States “plus” the Governments of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Since its launching in 2015, the C5+1 platform has expanded the dialogue and cooperation between the United States and Central Asia at the ministerial level, through expert meetings and thematic working groups.

The C5+1 Working Groups deal with such areas as economy, energy and environment, as well as security. ///nCa, 19 August 2023

 

 

#USA, #Central_Asia, #C5+1, #Uzbekistan, #Kazakhstan, #Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Kyrgyzstan

Related posts:

  1. President of Turkmenistan to participate in Central Asian Consultative summit
  2. Fourth Consultative Summit of the Leaders of Central Asian States in Kyrgyzstan laid out a joint vision and multiple initiatives on better regional aligning against external shocks
  3. Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state
  4. Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries + USA
  5. Presidents of China and Central Asian countries attended a joint press-conference following the Summit in Xi’an – the China-Central Asia Summit Mechanism officially inaugurated 
  6. Astana hosted a ministerial meeting USA+Central Asia
  7. First GCC-Central Asia Summit: Outcomes – Joint Investment Forum will be held until the end of 2023 – Uzbekistan to host next summit in 2025
  8. FMs of Russia and Central Asian countries will meet in Samarkand next week
  9. US State Department issued final statement on Blinken’s meeting with FMs of Central Asian countries
  10. Kazakhstan hosts the first Central Asian Forum on Clean Energy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan