Biden plans summit with Central Asian leaders

US President Joe Biden plans to hold the first summit in the C5+1 format with the participation of the Presidents of Central Asian countries.

This follows from a letter addressed by Biden to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

“I hope you will join me and our fellow leaders for a formal C5+1 meeting on September 19 or September 20 to discuss how we can all continue working together to advance our shared security, economic and environmental goals,” the letter concludes”, Uzdaily quotes the invitation of the American president.

“C5+1“ is a regional diplomatic platform for the Government of the United States “plus” the Governments of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Since its launching in 2015, the C5+1 platform has expanded the dialogue and cooperation between the United States and Central Asia at the ministerial level, through expert meetings and thematic working groups.

The C5+1 Working Groups deal with such areas as economy, energy and environment, as well as security. ///nCa, 19 August 2023

