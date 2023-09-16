White House Gears Up for C5+1 Summit with Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

The US President Joe Biden will meet with the presidents of five Central Asian nations: Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan for the first-ever C5+1 presidential summit. The statement was made by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a recent press briefing.

“The C5+1 actually began in 2015.  It has been strengthened in the years since.  And now we will see it come together at the leaders’ level for the first time,” he said.

According to Sullivan, the summit will allow for the leaders to discuss a range of issues, from regional security, to trade and connectivity, to climate change, and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law.

The summit is expected to result in the adoption of a joint statement that will outline concrete steps for joint work between Central Asia and the United States.

“The United States will bring to the table some resources to be able to do that effectively”, Sullivan said.

“This summit is not against any country.  It is for a positive agenda that we want to work through with these countries”, he underlined, answering the question from journalist. ///nCa, 16 September 2023

 

 

 

