American chemical giant Air Products invests $10 billion in high-tech projects in Uzbekistan

American chemical giant Air Products, based in Pennsylvania and ranked the world’s largest public company by Forbes Global 2000, will invest US $10 billion in high-tech projects in Uzbekistan.

Agreements on the implementation of Air Products’ new investment program in Uzbekistan were exchanged during a meeting in New York between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Air Products, according to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The investment portfolio will include projects such as:

  • Coal gasification
  • Production of technical gases
  • Production of hydrogen and ammonium
  • Disposal of acid gases
  • Introduction of innovative developments in the food industry

Air Products experts will also take part in the development of the necessary regulatory framework in the field of decarbonization.

Air Products is currently implementing projects in Uzbekistan for the processing of industrial gases at Uzbekistan GTL, the production of synthesis gas, oxygen and nitrogen, and the liquefied carbon dioxide on the basis of Navoiazot.

Over the past two years, the company has attracted over US $1 billion in direct investment to develop these projects.///nCa, 20 September 2023

 

