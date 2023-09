UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli visited Orphans’ Palace «Döwletliler Köşgi» named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan in Ashgabat on the occasion of the new academic year? The Emirate Embassy reports in social nets.

The head of the UAE diplomatic mission donated to the Palace over 270 school bags containing a full set of school supplies, as well as 20 computers for the children.

///nCa, 14 Sep 2023