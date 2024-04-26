News Central Asia (nCa)

Home » Representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the best EU practices of using the distance learning approach in the training process

From April 24 to 25, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a technical assistance mission on implementation and development of the distance learning concept for the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan (SCS).

This programme activity is aimed at developing recommendations and a description of technical solutions for the purchase of appropriate technical equipment for the implementation of the distance learning system at the Customs Training Centre of SCS.

The expert team from the Riga Technical University introduced participants to the best practices of the EU countries on implementation and development of methods and the technological possibilities of using the distance learning approach in the training process.

As a result, recommendations and technical specifications of necessary technical equipment for implementation of distance learning system will be developed by considering the current specifics of the established training system, technologies and equipment in use. ///BOMCA, 25 April 2024

 

 

