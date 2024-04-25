TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan Showcases Telecom Advancements and Investment Opportunities

Turkmenistan highlighted its progress in digital infrastructure and telecom development at the International Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) held in Paris.

Hajymyrat Hudaygulyyev, Chairman of “Turkmenaragatnashyk” [Turkmen communication] Agency announced the successful completion of a $273 million project with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to bring high-speed internet to Turkmenistan.

Hudaygulyyev emphasized the country’s commitment to developing a robust digital economy. Key areas include: E-government initiatives, e-commerce development, telemedicine advancements, education, biometric technology implementation, smart city initiatives, utilizing information technology to improve efficiency across industries and more.

As of today, Turkmenistan has eight established interstate fiber-optic information transmission lines. The country witnessed a tenfold increase in international internet channel capacity over the past three years.

Additionally, several projects seek foreign investment participation, including building a modern data center, launching a second national space satellite, installation server and network equipment, training personnel, laying a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea bed to Azerbaijan.

Taking the opportunity, Hudaygulyyev invited attendees to participate in the upcoming “Turkmentel 2024” conference and exhibition, focusing on Turkmenistan’s telecommunications sector, to take place in Ashgabat from 14 to 16 November 2024. ///nCa, 25 April 2024