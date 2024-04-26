President of Kazakhstan calls for ‘Unity-Creation-Progress’ in his speech at Assembly of People Session

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the XXXIII session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, has dedicated the session to “Unity. Creation. Progress.”

He noted the large-scale work carried out to overcome the consequences of floods in a number of regions of the country. The president stressed that from the first days of the occurrence of the natural disaster, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan has been conducting active and coordinated work, and all this is a living embodiment of solidarity and mutual assistance of citizens.

These three words – “Unity. Creation. Progress” – very accurately and succinctly reflect the essence of our strategic course. Unity and solidarity have always been and will always be the main values and the constant guideline of all state policy, said Tokayev.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the expanding global cataclysm, the growing confrontation between various states in the military-political, trade-economic and even cultural and humanitarian spheres. /// nCa, 26 April 2024