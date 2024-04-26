News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Kazakhstan calls for ‘Unity-Creation-Progress’ in his speech at Assembly of People Session

President of Kazakhstan calls for ‘Unity-Creation-Progress’ in his speech at Assembly of People Session

By

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the XXXIII session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, has dedicated the session to “Unity. Creation. Progress.”

He noted the large-scale work carried out to overcome the consequences of floods in a number of regions of the country. The president stressed that from the first days of the occurrence of the natural disaster, the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan has been conducting active and coordinated work, and all this is a living embodiment of solidarity and mutual assistance of citizens.

https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/mfa-ashgabat/press/news/details/759310?lang=en

https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/mfa-ashgabat/press/news/details/759310?lang=ru

These three words – “Unity. Creation. Progress” – very accurately and succinctly reflect the essence of our strategic course. Unity and solidarity have always been and will always be the main values and the constant guideline of all state policy, said Tokayev.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the expanding global cataclysm, the growing confrontation between various states in the military-political, trade-economic and even cultural and humanitarian spheres. /// nCa, 26 April 2024

Related posts:

  1. Speech of President of Turkmenistan at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly
  2. In his inaugural speech, President of Kazakhstan outlines foreign and domestic policy priorities
  3. Kazakhstan and France Strengthen Bilateral Relations Following President Macron’s Official Visit to Astana, says Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
  4. President of Kazakhstan arrives for two-day state visit of Turkmenistan – Summit talks today
  5. (UPDATED) National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Kazakhstan
  6. The President of Turkmenistan sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kazakhstan
  7. People of Kazakhstan ardently initiate metamorphosis of system – Tokayev re-elected
  8. Final Declaration of the Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality published as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly
  9. Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan was adopted unanimously during the plenary session of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly
  10. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan