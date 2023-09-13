News Central Asia (nCa)

The University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen Engineering University signed an agreement

The Japanese University of Tsukuba will provide educational support to the Oguzkhan Engineering and Technological University of Turkmenistan.

The corresponding agreement was signed on 5 September 2023 by the President of the University of Tsukuba Nagata Kyosuke and the rector of Oguzkhan University Gurbanmyrat Mezilov, according to the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan.

The embassy expresses hope that this event will serve to deepen academic exchanges between Japan and Turkmenistan.

The President of the University of Tsukuba met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Arkadag Berdimuhamedov during his visit to Turkmenistan.

During the meetings, it was noted that Turkmenistan is increasing the production of high-tech products, and large Japanese businesses are interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of investment and technology. In this context, cooperation in the field of education and culture becomes particularly important.///nCa, 13 September 2023

 

 

