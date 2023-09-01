On the way to building a new Uzbekistan



Akmaljon Kuchkarov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan

Today, Uzbekistan people in a special atmosphere of inspiration and boundless pride celebrate the greatest and most sacred date in the history of modern Uzbekistan statehood – the Day of the Proclamation of the state Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan. With every passing day, month and year since the proclamation of sovereignty 32 years ago, the Uzbek people are diligently strengthening the foundations of their freedom, rallying more and more tightly around the national leader of our country Sh.M.Mirziyoyev and building grandiose plans for the future.

In this context, the year 2023 became truly epoch-making in the history of the country’s development and opened a new page in the construction of a New Uzbekistan, which is reflected in the introduction of progressive amendments to the Constitution of the Republic and the granting of a special mandate of confidence to President Sh.M.Mirziyoyev.

The results of the national referendum on the text of the country’s Basic Law, which took place on April 30, made it possible to update the fundamental document by more than 60% and bring it in line with the fundamental democratic transformations that have taken place in our society over the past seven years.

Leading international experts who participated in the referendum as impartial observers highly praised the new version of the Constitution of Uzbekistan, which ensures the creation of a solid legal foundation for building a democratic, just, and equitable society. The new constitution clearly defines the principles of the rule of law, the inviolability of human rights, freedom of speech and conscience, and gender equality. The highest value of the Uzbek state is defined by the ideals of building a state for the people, creating conditions and opportunities for realizing the potential of every citizen and ensuring a prosperous and meaningful life for all members of society.

Respecting the firm political will of the Uzbek people, their desire to live in a free and prosperous country, taking into account the growing demand among the population for justice, equality and democracy, the national leader of the Uzbek people Sh.M.Mirziyoyev considered it necessary to receive a new mandate of trust from voters and announced the decision to hold early presidential elections of the Republic of Uzbekistan in accordance with the updated Constitution. In this important political event, all political parties of Uzbekistan put forward their candidacies for the highest post, which offered their fellow citizens alternative scenarios for the development of society and the state for the coming period.

On 9 July, the Uzbekistan people came to the polling stations and, having carefully weighed all the pros and cons, made their choice in favor of Sh.M.Mirziyoyev, who over the past seven years, not in words, but in deeds, proved his boundless love for the people, as well as his willingness to serve tirelessly and selflessly for the sake of their interests and aspirations. In his inaugural speech, the President of Uzbekistan stressed that “the coming period will be a time of profound, critical changes and huge transformations in the political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres for Uzbekistan.”

“We will continue to work on turning Uzbekistan into a strong social state, where every citizen, regardless of nationality, language and religion, will have equal opportunities and live freely, in peace and prosperity.” The Leader of the country once again reminded all members of the Government of the highest goal of public service – to serve the people and create a decent life for them. In the President’s inaugural speech, it was noted that the New Uzbekistan will be built on completely new principles, in which priority will be given to innovative development and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies. Efforts to widely implement the principles of “green” economy and “green” energy will be continued.

The Republic of Uzbekistan is currently implementing projects worth $7.5 billion in the field of alternative energy and green hydrogen production. More than 10 projects for the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 15 gigawatts have been implemented and are underway. By 2025, Uzbekistan intends to increase the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in the country’s energy balance to 20 %. As part of the Solar House program, photovoltaic panels will be installed in 37,000 households across the country this year. For each kWh transferred to the unified electric power system, homeowners will earn 8-10 cents.

Along with ensuring a faster pace of development in the field of renewable energy in the coming years, it is planned to increase the volume of investments in the country’s economy several times. An important goal has been set – to bring the gross domestic product to $160 billion by 2030.

The main condition for the peaceful development of Uzbekistan is the consistent continuation of a deeply thought-out foreign policy and economic diplomacy. At the same time, one of the most priority directions of the New Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is the development of cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and with Turkmenistan, in particular.

From time immemorial, the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have built friendly relations based on the principles of sincere respect, trust and mutual assistance. Having a common history, a common faith, culture and language, the peoples together overcame the trials of fate, were close in moments of joy and sealed a thousand-year friendship with family ties.

32 years ago, the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples almost simultaneously entered a new stage in the development of independent statehood. Based on rich traditions of friendship and good-neighborliness, Uzbek-Turkmen relations have been fraternal since the first days of independence.

The historic visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan on 6-7 March 2017 was marked by the signing of an Agreement on strategic partnership between the two countries. The good relations of friendship, mutual sympathy, respect and trust established during this visit between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev and G.M.Berdimuhamedov opened a new era in the history of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation.

Over the past 6 years, bilateral cooperation has been developing intensively in all directions. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan provided mutual support within the framework of regional and international organizations, initiated the deepening of cooperation and cooperative ties in Central Asia, and also contributed to the search for solutions to topical issues on the regional agenda.

The volume of mutual trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has increased fivefold from 2017 to 2022, reaching nearly $1 billion by the end of last year. Interregional cooperation were launched, mechanisms of bilateral cooperation were created within the framework of the Business Council of Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The Days of Culture and Cinema of the two states have been held regularly in our countries.

With the election of Serdar Gurbangulyevich Berdimuhamedov as President of Turkmenistan, the traditions of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation have not only been further continued, but also enriched by the formation of auxiliary mechanisms for deepening cooperation by involving parliamentary, people’s and youth diplomacy in this process. Thus, in 2022, a number of inter-parliamentary forums, youth exchanges and joint conferences were held.

During the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan on 20-21 October 2022, a Declaration on deepening strategic partnership between our states was signed. The leaders of the two countries launched the process of building a border trade zone at the Shavat-Dashoguz checkpoint.

The opening of the Tashkent Park in Ashgabat was a golden milestone in the history of bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Together with the Ashgabat Park in Tashkent, the two parks form a timeless portal of friendship between the two countries. It should be noted that the creation of parks of the same name in the capitals of the two countries is a truly unique event in the practice of international relations.

This year Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. As part of the celebration of the anniversary date, solemn events were held in Tashkent and Ashgabat, and humanitarian supplies were exchanged.

On 4 August 2023, at the invitation of the leadership of Turkmenistan, President Sh.M.Mirziyoyev visited Ashgabat to participate in the trilateral Summit of the heads of state of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. During the bilateral negotiations held within the framework of the above-mentioned visit, historic agreements were reached on further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation ties in trade, economic, investment, transport and communication, fuel and energy, water management and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides expressed firm confidence that the comprehensive expansion of friendly and good-neighborly relations between our countries will contribute to improving the well-being of the peoples of the two states, as well as strengthening peace, stability and security throughout Central Asia. ///Neutral Turkmenistan Newspaper, 1 September 2023

