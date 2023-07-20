Uzbekistan: President Mirziyoyev proposes to develop GCC-Central Asia Agreement on friendship, regional connectivity and cooperation, to create a visa-free tourist space “Gulf-Central Asia”

Addressing at the GCC-Central Asia Summit in Jeddah on 19 July 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that despite the current risks and challenges, both regions continue to remain a space of peace, stability and progress. The Central Asia and the Gulf states are reliable and long-term partners.

In the political sphere, the leader of Uzbekistan noted the importance of developing large-scale cooperation in various formats. In order to bring fraternal countries and peoples closer together, it is proposed to consider the developing a multilateral agreement on friendship, regional interconnectedness and cooperation.

The second direction is cooperation in the field of high technologies and investments. Mirziyoyev noted the need to create platforms and working mechanisms for cooperation in the field of innovation, artificial intelligence, green economy, digitalization, smart agriculture, nano- and biotechnologies. An initiative has been put forward to create a Joint Investor Council with the participation of business circles and hold its first meeting in the city of Samarkand.

“We are interested in the effective use of the potential of investment funds created in our region by partners and the expansion of the activities of leading banks from the Gulf. I also consider it important to adopt a separate Roadmap for the joint implementation of projects in the field of green energy,” the President of Uzbekistan said.

The third direction is strengthening trade and transport connectivity. The Uzbek leader stressed the urgency of creating a free trade zone with the Gulf countries, harmonizing technical regulations and developing electronic commerce. In this regard, it is proposed to develop a multilateral trade agreement.

In the field of transport and transit, Mirziyoyev spoke in favor of applying favorable tariffs when using the Middle Transport Corridor, making extensive use of existing multimodal routes, increasing direct flights.

He also called on the partners to take an active part in the strategic project for the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway, which will connect the Gulf states with Central Asia along the shortest route.

The next important area is ecology and climate change. The importance of developing an international program of joint research on the basis of the University for the Study of the Environment and Climate Change of Central Asia, which is opening in our country, Mirziyoyev noted.

Speaking about the prospects in the field of tourism, President proposed to create a single visa–free tourist space “Gulf – Central Asia”, modern clusters and joint tourist products, as well as to hold a forum of leading tour operators in Khiva, which is announced the Tourist capital of the Islamic world in 2024.

Separately, he touched on the issue of joint struggle against Islamophobia under the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In addition, it was pointed out the need to enhance cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, radicalism and drug trafficking, as well as to protect young people from the spread of these threats through the Internet and other channels.

The President of Uzbekistan mentioned the situation in Afghanistan. “Our regions should be active and draw the attention of the entire world community to the problems of Afghanistan from high rostrums in order to make life easier for the Afghan people,” Mirziyoyev stressed.

/// nCa, 20 July 2023

