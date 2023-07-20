The President of Turkmenistan met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the GCC-Central Asia summit

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 19 July 2023, in Jeddah, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and considered various opportunities for expanding cooperation in many areas.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, and National Security Advisor Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Faleh, Saudi Ambassador to Turkmenistan Saeed bin Othman Siwayed, and the official delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of Turkmenistan.

The same day the President of Turkmenistan wrapped up his working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and returned to Ashgabat. ///nCa, 20 July 2023

