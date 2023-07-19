Turkmen scientists develop waste-free production technologies

Scientists of the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan are actively working to implement the principles of waste-free production in the food and construction industry.

Sweets made from useful waste

According to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper, currently the laboratory of Center’s biotechnology department are working on projects focused on the creation of high-quality food products based on natural vegetable waste.

Confectionery goods with curative, therapeutic, and preventative characteristics, for example, are among the most popular food products made using modern food biotechnologies.

They contain products of vegetable origin, namely: waste from watermelon crusts, melon, pomegranate peel, as well as pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and a number of other food components.

In this technology, decoctions and infusions of dried crusts, jams, hard fragments of pulp, the inner part of the peel, which have maximum healing properties, were used.

The first samples of soft candies, lollipops, pastilles and other types of confectionery products developed on the basis of waste-free production, are now undergoing the necessary stages of improvement.

Sulfur building materials

The composition of sulfur polymer concrete is being developed in the laboratory of the Technology Center’s department of production and energy conservation.

This construction material is based on the waster of sulfuric acid production, sulfur dioxide, steppe quartz sand, as well as the pyrolysis residue of the polymer production at the Kiyanli plant.

The use of sulfur waste in the production of sulfur concrete is in some cases more effective than the elemental sulfur itself, since the carbonate particles in its composition play the role of a modifier in the process of matching the binder components or mixtures, and sulfur plays the role of a catalyst for the reaction of hydrocarbon compounds.

The main advantage of sulfur polymer concrete is that no water is used for its production.

The best mineral component ratio (hardener, modifier, and filler) was determined to produce sulfur polymer concrete with high stable qualities, which can provide enhanced consumer features for a revolutionary building material.///nCa, 19 July 2023

