Today, the President of Turkmenistan to take part in the Summit “Central Asia – Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf” in Saudi Arabia

Yesterday, 18 July 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Jeddah, where he will take part in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-Central Asia Summit.

The upcoming summit will be attended by the heads of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as the Secretary General of the Council.

During the summit, the issues of development of interregional cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres will be considered. The sides will exchange views on topical aspects of international and regional policy.///nCa, 19 Jul 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

