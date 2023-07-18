Turkmenistan and the Czech Republic intend to hold bilateral political consultations



On 14 July 2023, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Czech Republic Hemra Amannazarov (residence in Vienna) presented his credentials to the President of the Czech Republic Peter Pavel, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria reports.

A short conversation with the President of the Czech Republic was organized as part of the ceremony.

In particular, it was proposed to hold political consultations between the foreign affairs ministries of the countries in the near future in order to develop Turkmen-Czech bilateral cooperation and discuss the main areas of partnership.

The sides underlined their interest in cooperation in the energy, trade and economy.///nCa, 18 July 2023