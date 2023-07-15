Turkmen and Tajik foreign ministers held political consultations in Ashgabat



Today, on 15 July 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the delegation of Tajikistan led by his counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. The delegation is on two-day visit to Ashgabat.

During the political consultations, a wide range of pressing issues related to the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian fields were discussed, says MFA Turkmenistan.

The ministers emphasized the importance of further strengthening the ongoing relationships between the two countries based on friendship, mutual trust, and understanding. It was stressed in this regard that high-level visits are particularly important in expanding Turkmen-Tajik relations.

According to Meredov, the state visit of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan in May of this year provided new impetus to the development of bilateral ties and was a milestone event in the expansion of cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties confirmed that Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan continue positive and consistent collaboration on global and regional issues within multilateral diplomacy, particularly within the framework of the United Nations.

Turkmen side emphasized the importance of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Tajikistan has been highlighted as one of Turkmenistan’s most important foreign trade partners.

The parties discussed the important areas of collaboration. From the standpoint of enhancing relations, the work of the Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was mentioned.

The sides noted the active cultural-humanitarian cooperation in the field of culture, education, science and sport.

During the visit to Ashgabat, Tajik foreign minister will be received by President of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 15 July 2023 [photo credit – MFA Turkmenistan]

