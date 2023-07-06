Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted Turkmen-British political consultations

On 5 July 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with Leo Docherty, MP, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for Europe and Central Asia, the MFA Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda, covering a wide range of areas of political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian affairs.

Meredov stressed the effective development of Turkmen-British cooperation. In this context, he noted that the participation of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May this year was an important event in strengthening interstate ties.

The sides expressed their readiness for further partnership in such promising aspects as the development of trade and economic cooperation, in energy, climate change, agriculture and water management.

The Turkmen side noted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy and, in this regard, it was proposed to intensify inter-parliamentary ties.

The parties also confirmed positive cooperation in the fields of culture, archeology, education, and English language studies in Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting, the signing ceremony of the Protocol of Intent between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom took place.

According to the British Embassy in Turkmenistan, Leo Docherty also met with Deputy Prime Minister Yazmyradov, who oversees agriculture, and Minister of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Altyyev. ///nCa, 6 July 2023

