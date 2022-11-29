Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced the priority areas of the Turkmen-Korean inter-parliamentary cooperation

On Monday, 28 November 2022, Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit to Korea, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo.

“We consider parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to maintain an atmosphere of peace, cooperation and mutual understanding. This is its main purpose, essence and goal,” Berdimuhamedov said.

In his opinion, to achieve this goal it is vital to promote positive initiatives, demonstrate courage in actions, and offer the world community new ways to prevent and resolve conflicts, as well as reconcile positions.



In this context, the head of the Halk Maslahaty highlighted the importance of the Korean diplomatic strategy “Global Axis of countries contributing to the achievement of freedom, peace and prosperity”, as well as “Bold initiative” as a method of conflict resolution.

Further, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced priority directions for the development of Turkmen-Korean interparliamentary cooperation.

First, it is necessary to strengthen the work of the inter-parliamentary friendship group with the aim to enhance bilateral relations and solve specific tasks to expand cooperation between two countries.

Secondly, mechanisms of youth inter-parliamentary dialogue should be created and effectively used.

Thirdly, it is the development of methods of interaction between women parliamentarians, since they have significant opportunities in humanizing international relations, caring for future generations.

Finally, the solution of the main tasks in such areas as food security, ecology, affordable medicine and education can become the basis for cooperation between Turkmen and Korean parliamentarians.

Arkadag invited Kim Jin-pyo to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at any convenient time.

In turn, the Speaker of the Korean Parliament noted the great interest of representatives of business circles and leading companies of Korea in strengthening their positions in the promising Turkmen market.

“Today, new vectors of cooperation are emerging in the information technology, fuel and energy sectors, the textile industry and the agricultural segment, the development of which will have a positive impact on the strengthening of the economies of both countries,” Kim Jin-pyo said and expressed confidence in the intensification of the exchange of experience in the field of urban planning and architecture.

At the end of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Kim Jin-pyo signed a Memorandum on mutual cooperation between the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and the National Assembly of Korea.

The Memorandum of Understanding envisages the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two parliaments, mutual visits, cooperation on multilateral platforms, the creation of standing committees and negotiating groups. ///nCa, 29 November 2022