The Turkmen delegation visited the Baku port and Alat Free Economic Zone

On 14 July 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan visited the Baku International Commercial Sea Port, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan reports.

The visit was undertaken in order to expand mutual cooperation in increasing cargo transportation between Central Asia and Europe, identify additional opportunities and encourage the attraction of new types of cargo. The delegation included heads representing a number of public and private structures of Turkmenistan in the field of transport, logistics, trade.

The Turkmen delegation also visited the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The Alat FEZ is the largest free economic zone in the Caucasus, which is strategically located near the Baku port and at the intersection of the main international transport corridors.

For Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, both having favorable geographical locations, the development of transport and transit infrastructure is of particular importance.

Based on this, the countries are consistently increasing their transport potential, initiating and implementing major international and regional transport projects designed to bring international economic and trade cooperation to a qualitatively new level.///nCa, 18 July 2023

Here are some photos from the visit of the Turkmen delegation provided by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan:

