Turkmen racing drivers won prizes at the Silkway Rally-2023

On 15 July, the Red Square in Moscow hosted the grand finish ceremony of the International Silkway Rally 2023.

In total, the distance of the 9-day race was 5,228 kilometers, and the route covered 13 regions of the Russian Federation.

In the sports discipline rally-raid T2, representatives of the Motor Sports Federation of Turkmenistan in a Nissan Patrol Merdan Toylyev and Shohrat Toylyev took second place with a time of 32 hours and 18 minutes.

Another Turkmen crew of Maksatmyrat Danatarov and Didar Orazmedov, who are also members of the Motorsport Federation, finished third, losing to the runner-ups 2 hours 34 minutes. ///nCa, 17 July 2023

