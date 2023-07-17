Turkmen racing drivers won prizes at the Silkway Rally-2023

News Central Asia (nCa)

Credit – Elikov Anton Silk Way Rally 2023

On 15 July, the Red Square in Moscow hosted the grand finish ceremony of the International Silkway Rally 2023.

In total, the distance of the 9-day race was 5,228 kilometers, and the route covered 13 regions of the Russian Federation.

In the sports discipline rally-raid T2, representatives of the Motor Sports Federation of Turkmenistan in a Nissan Patrol Merdan Toylyev and Shohrat Toylyev took second place with a time of 32 hours and 18 minutes.

Another Turkmen crew of Maksatmyrat Danatarov and Didar Orazmedov, who are also members of the Motorsport Federation, finished third, losing to the runner-ups 2 hours 34 minutes. ///nCa, 17 July 2023

 

