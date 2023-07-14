Tajik Foreign Minister to visit Turkmenistan

On 15-16 July 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan, the press service of the MFA Tajikistan reports.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov

The Tajik Foreign Minister will be received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and will have talks with his Turkmen counterpart Meredov.

During the visit, issues of implementation of the agreements reached in May 2023 during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan will be discussed.///nCa, 14 July 2023

