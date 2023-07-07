Issues of prevention the distribution of drugs in Central Asian region discussed in Ashgabat

On July 5, 2023, the 2nd meeting of the Steering Committee of the Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP) – Phase 7 was held at the “Yyldyz” Hotel in Ashgabat.

The meeting was attended by representatives of state institutions-beneficiaries of the Central Asian countries, representatives of the delegation of the European Union in the Central Asian countries, representatives of a number of the European institutions and programs within the EU.

The objectives of the meeting are to inform about the expected results and planned activities of CADAP-7, as well as to strengthen mutual understanding regarding program tasks, implementation strategies and results.

The heads of the delegations discussed topical issues related to drug prevention activities in the region and highlighted key achievements in this direction. The meeting participants also exchanged views on the regional action plan for 2023-2024.

On July 6, as part of the meeting of the Steering Committee of the CADAP-7 program, an additional meeting was held on the topic “Turkmenistan’s experience in combating smoking and alcohol consumption”, the purpose of which is to exchange experience on priority issues on the agenda to create new opportunities to protect and improve public health.

Representatives of the ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan noted that the fight against tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption is one of the priorities of the state policy. In this context, measures and programs in this direction were noted, including popularization among the population, first of all, among the younger generation of the principles of a healthy lifestyle. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 6 July

