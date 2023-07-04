Central Asian Ministries of Health unite forces at high-level meeting in Dushanbe

High-level focal points from Ministries of Health of Central Asian countries met in Dushanbe in the Republic of Tajikistan on June 27th, to discuss how subregional collaboration and prioritized activities and investments can accelerate delivery on global, regional and national commitments for health and well-being. This meeting, organized by the World Health Organization, paved the way for the five countries to take joint action and foster cooperation with partners to close the gaps in health and well-being in Central Asia.

The Roadmap for health and well-being in Central Asia (2022 – 2025) was endorsed by Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan on 11 September 2022. The Roadmap is a cornerstone for health and well-being that will help Central Asian countries to cooperatively respond to the intersecting crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. The Roadmap includes political, investment and technical objectives which will accelerate the Central Asian countries’ delivery on global, regional and national commitments for health and well-being.

The five countries have agreed to prioritize efforts and investments on four accelerators to trigger positive multiplier effects:

Keep health high atop the political agendas of Central Asian countries and partners

Build a strategic alliance for health and well-being in Central Asia

Synergistically mobilize resources and support for joint projects

Promote policy and action coherence for achievement of the sustainable development goals

Representatives from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization officially kicked-off the first year of implementing the Roadmap in Central Asia in Dushanbe. They spoke about how subregional collaboration and coordination will further accelerate the implementation of the Roadmap, and identified joint political, technical and investment activities to advance the health agenda in Central Asia.

Roadmap for health and well-being in Central Asia (‎2022–2025)‎ (available in RU and EN)

WHO European Programme of Work (available in RU and EN)

///WHO Turkmenistan, 3 July 2023

#WHO, #Turkmenistan, #Uzbekistan, #Tajikistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Central_Asia, #healthcare