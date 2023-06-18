Transylvania Group featured Romanian best folk dance traditions in Ashgabat  

News Central Asia (nCa)

Sunday evening on 18 June gifted Ashgabat an unforgettable show – a celebration of dance and fun, hosted by the Romanian National Folklore Ensemble “Transylvania”.

A dance group from this European country participated in the International Folklore and Dance Festival, which recently took place in the Turkmen tourist zone Avaza.

The ensemble was founded in 1959 and was originally named Maramuresh in honor of the county of the same name, where the group was born. In 1991, the group was renamed “Transylvania”, as its activity significantly expanded and embraced the rich musical and dance traditions of the entire region, preserved from generation to generation.

Today the repertoire of the collective includes 25 choreographic programs. The rich costumes of dancers and musicians deserve special attention. They are all sewn entirely by hand. You can’t take your gaze away from the artists’ look; you want to get into every detail of embroidery and accessories.

The ensemble “Transylvania” is the winner of many national and international prizes. The group’s tours have been successfully held in Bulgaria, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Mexico, Mongolia, USA and Canada. ///nCa, 18 June 2023

Here are some photos from the concert:

