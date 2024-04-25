TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector Seeks Foreign Investment

The energy sector of Turkmenistan is actively negotiating with European, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and other companies with extensive experience in the field of electric power, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov said, speaking at the International Forum on Attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector, hosted in Paris (TEIF 2024).

Saparov emphasized efforts to attract foreign investment, integrate advanced digital technologies, and diversify electricity export routes.

Turkmenistan’s current electric power industry includes 12 power plants with a combined installed capacity of 6,948.3 megawatts.

Several projects are underway with foreign investment participation, including: