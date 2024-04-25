News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector Seeks Foreign Investment

TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector Seeks Foreign Investment

By

The energy sector of Turkmenistan is actively negotiating with European, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and other companies with extensive experience in the field of electric power, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov said, speaking at the International Forum on Attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector, hosted in Paris (TEIF 2024).

Saparov emphasized efforts to attract foreign investment, integrate advanced digital technologies, and diversify electricity export routes.

Turkmenistan’s current electric power industry includes 12 power plants with a combined installed capacity of 6,948.3 megawatts.

Several projects are underway with foreign investment participation, including:

  • Construction of a new combined power plant on the Caspian coast with a capacity of 1,574 MW.
  • Construction of a 10-megawatt solar and wind power plant in the Balkan province’s Kyzylarvat district.
  • A signed memorandum between Turkmenistan and Masdar (UAE) to implement renewable energy sources.
  • Completion of Turkmenistan’s section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage transmission line project, with foreign investment participation.
  • The construction of the national ring energy transmission line, funded by ADB loans. This project encompasses high-voltage power lines and substations along the Akhal-Mary and Balkan-Dashoguz routes. It will enhance domestic energy supply and allow for electricity export from any region of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 25 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. TEIF 2024: key discussion points of the first day of the International Investment Forum of Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector in Paris
  2. Dashoguz Energy: powering progress and embracing green growth
  3. Paris to host Turkmen Energy Investment Forum (TEIF 2024) on 24-25 April 2024
  4. Construction of the energy ring is underway in Turkmenistan
  5. New Power Plant to Boost Turkmenistan’s Economy and Energy Exports
  6. ADB supports projects in the transport and energy sector of Turkmenistan
  7. Paris to host International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector
  8. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the ceremony on the occasion of commissioning and laying the foundation of new energy and social infrastructure facilities in Balkan Province
  9. Energized Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan Launches New Energy and Social Infrastructure Projects in the West
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan