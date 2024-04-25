TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector Seeks Foreign Investment

The energy sector of Turkmenistan is actively negotiating with European, Japanese, Chinese, Korean and other companies with extensive experience in the field of electric power, Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov said, speaking at the International Forum on Attracting Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector, hosted in Paris (TEIF 2024).
Saparov emphasized efforts to attract foreign investment, integrate advanced digital technologies, and diversify electricity export routes.
Turkmenistan’s current electric power industry includes 12 power plants with a combined installed capacity of 6,948.3 megawatts.
Several projects are underway with foreign investment participation, including:
- Construction of a new combined power plant on the Caspian coast with a capacity of 1,574 MW.
- Construction of a 10-megawatt solar and wind power plant in the Balkan province’s Kyzylarvat district.
- A signed memorandum between Turkmenistan and Masdar (UAE) to implement renewable energy sources.
- Completion of Turkmenistan’s section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage transmission line project, with foreign investment participation.
- The construction of the national ring energy transmission line, funded by ADB loans. This project encompasses high-voltage power lines and substations along the Akhal-Mary and Balkan-Dashoguz routes. It will enhance domestic energy supply and allow for electricity export from any region of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 25 April 2024