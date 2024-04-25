Ambassador of Pakistan hosts reception for volleyball team of Turkmenistan traveling to Islamabad

Ambassador Ahsan Wagan hosted on 24 April 2024 a reception for the National Volleyball Team of Turkmenistan.

The team is traveling to Islamabad for participation in the zone 5 Asian Volleyball Tournament that will take place 9-17 May 2024.

The ambassador, in his speech, welcomed the National Volleyball Team of Turkmenistan and wished them great success during the tournament. He informed the visiting team members that Pakistan Volleyball Federation is hosting 6 nation Central Asian Volleyball league, 11-17 May 2024.

Central Asian Zone of Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) has 14 countries of South Asia, Iran and Central Asia as part of this zone called CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association). The teams include Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and host Pakistan.

Since AVC has 65 countries as its members, it has been divided to 5 zones for better management.

The competition will be held in Liaqat Gymnasium Islamabad. This is a beautiful hall with the capacity of 10 thousands spectators. The matches shall be played on single league basis in which every team shall play against the other team.

The finals shall be played on 17th May amongst the top two teams.

Ambassador Wagan highlighted the need to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture and sports between the two brotherly countries. He reminded the Turkmen youth about the book authored by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov about the youth of Turkmenistan and the priority given to promote sports and culture at the national level. /// nCa, 25 April 2024