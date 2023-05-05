News Central Asia (nCa)

Documents signed on the sidelines of the International Conference

26 documents were signed on the sidelines of the conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2023”:

  • Memoranda of understanding on the maintenance of cargo barns at the international airports of Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi and Turkmenabat between the Agency “Turkmenhovaellary” and Lufthansa (Germany).
  • Ashgabat International Airport has signed an agreement with Max Flight LLC on the provision of ground services according to IATA standards
  • Turkmenistan Airline and Max Flight LLC signed an Agreement on the provision of services.
  • MoU on cooperation in the field of IT, innovation and training between Demiryollary (Railways) and IBA IT Park (Czech Republic)
  • Agreement on areas of cooperation between Demiryollary (Railways) and Daugavpils Locomotive Repair Plant (Latvia)
  • MoU on the implementation of projects in the telecommunications sector between Demiryollary (Railways) and Informatics and Communications JSC (Russia)
  • Roadmap for digitalization of freight traffic between Demiryollary (Railways) and Russian Railways
  • MoU and commercial agreement on the introduction of modern technologies and equipment for the phased modernization of the car repair plant in Gyzylarbat between Demiryollary (Railways) and RZD International LLC
  • MoU between Demiryollary (Railways) and RZD Technologies LLC.
  • MoU in the field of international and transit cargo transportation with China — Turkmenistan Partnership Logistics Co., Ltd.,
  • Memorandum of cooperation in the field of international cargo transportation between the “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and National Logistics Cell (Pakistan)
  • Memorandum of cooperation in the field of international cargo transportation between the “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and SBT Trading (Iran)
  • MoU between JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and CILT Central Asia (representative office in Kazakhstan)
  • Memorandum of cooperation in the field of international container transportation between AOOT “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and ADY Container (Azerbaijan),
  • Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of international and transit cargo transportation between “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and GR Logistics & Terminal LLC (Georgia)
  • Memorandum of cooperation in the field of international container transportation between “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan” and Medlog Georgia LLC (Georgia).
  • MoU between the Turkmenbashi Seaport and Albayrak Group (Turkey)
  • Memorandum of Cooperation between the Turkmenbashi Seaport and Anipra Impex Ltd. (India)
  • Memorandum on the development of cooperation in the field of railway transport between the Turkmen and Belarusian Railways.
  • The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant has signed an Agreement with Bureau Veritas Marine Kazakhstan LLC on the provision of services.
  • The State Service of Sea and River Transport of Turkmenistan and the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping have adopted an addendum to the Agreement on Licensing services for technical inspection of vessels and paperwork in accordance with the requirements of international agreements.
  • The agency “Turkmenautoulaglary” (Turkmen auto transport) and the AOOT “Avtoulag karkhanalar birleshigi” (Association of transport enterprises) signed memoranda of understanding with a number of legal entities producing spare parts, oils and consumables for vehicles in Turkmenistan
  • The Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan have adopted an addendum to the previously adopted agreement on the use of an electronic system for data exchange through the TIR system. ///nCa, 5 May 2023

 

