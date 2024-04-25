Advanced technologies, “green” energy, construction of “smart” cities – Turkmenistan and Germany explores the potential for future cooperation

On Wednesday, 24 April 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov highlighted Germany’s significance as a key partner for Turkmenistan within the European Union.

The discussion praised the success of existing cooperation in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, banking, transportation, and communication. The presence of leading German companies operating successfully in the Turkmen market for years was noted as a testament to the strong economic ties.

During the meeting, Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms noted the importance of the strategic cooperation map developed last year between Turkmenistan and Germany, which includes projects in the field of energy, chemical industry, agriculture, transport corridor between Europe and China, “green transformation”, modernization of water management and many other specific issues.

The parties highly appreciated the role of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in establishing partnership contacts between Turkmenistan and German companies. In this regard, the parties confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in order to increase trade and economic ties and attract new investments to the Turkmen market.

During the meeting, Harms noted the importance of Arkadag’s working visit to Germany in September last year. Special emphasis was also placed on the fruitfulness of the high-level talks held in Berlin in the format of “Central Asia+Germany”.

It is also noteworthy that earlier this year the German company “Goetzpartners” and Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum was signed promoting the creation of a medical cluster in the city of Arkadag.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended an invitation to explore new avenues for collaboration, particularly in advanced technologies, green energy, and the development of inclusive and “smart” cities. He expressed Turkmenistan’s openness to considering specific proposals from the Eastern Committee in these emerging fields.

In turn, Harms expressed confidence in the continued success and expansion of Turkmenistan-Germany relations across various sectors.///nCa, 25 April 2024