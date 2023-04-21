Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Turkmenistan – Cohen met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his Turkmen counterpart – Israeli Embassy opened in Ashgabat

nCa Report

President of Turkmenistan and Israeli FM discussed the state of Turkmen-Israeli relations

On Thursday, 20 April, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen, TDH reports.

The current visit of the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry to Turkmenistan is considered as a significant stage in the further development of interstate relations, the head of state noted.

The President stressed that Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of positive neutrality in its foreign policy, fruitfully cooperates with all interested foreign partners.

As for the interstate Turkmen-Israeli dialogue, it is developing on an equal, mutually respectful and trust-based basis.

8 October 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The parties cooperate in a coordinated manner within the framework of reputable international structures, primarily in the UN. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan thanked Israel for supporting Ashgabat’s initiatives in the international arena.

One of the priority vectors of the Turkmen-Israeli cooperation is the trade and economic sphere. It was noted that the intensification of visits of representatives of the public and private sectors, the organization of exhibitions of products produced by the two countries and technological developments will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial partnership.

For its part, Turkmenistan is interested in a wide acquaintance with the achievements of Israel in the fields of agriculture, water-saving technologies, digitalization and healthcare.

Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere plays an important role in strengthening Turkmen-Israeli relations.

In turn, Minister Cohen confirmed Israel’s intention to expand the multi-vector partnership with Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 21 April 2023

Meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister

On 20 April 2023, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Israeli delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen. The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The parties discussed issues of a political and diplomatic nature, touched upon cooperation within the framework of international structures. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan, steadily following its status of permanent neutrality, intends to continue interaction with Israel within the framework of peaceful and constructive initiatives.

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Meredov noted that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations with Israel. The need to strengthen the legal base for bilateral cooperation was expressed.

Minister Cohen stressed the importance of this visit and the commitment of the Israeli side to the development friendly relations with Turkmenistan in all areas of mutual interest.

The parties also considered the possibilities of expanding trade and economic ties by establishing direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries, as well as establishing intergovernmental and interdepartmental cooperation mechanisms.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side expressed the interest in the development of cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management, medicine, and innovative technologies.

It was noted that Israel is ready to share its experience with friendly Turkmenistan, including through the Agency for the Development of International Cooperation under the country’s Foreign Ministry (Mashav).

The parties also discussed the possibilities of developing cultural and humanitarian ties.

As part of his visit to Ashgabat, Eli Cohen also took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Embassy of the State of Israel in Turkmenistan with the participation of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Ashgabat, the local Jewish community and the press. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 21 April 2023

Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat opened in ceremony attended by foreign ministers of Turkmenistan and Israel

The diplomatic presence of Israel in Turkmenistan has been formally upgraded to embassy as the mission shifted to its new premises on 20 April 2023.

Eli Cohen, the foreign minister of Israel, and Rashid Meredov, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, jointly cut the ribbon.

Before the cutting of the ribbon, Cohen affixed the Mezuzah to the front door of the embassy and recited the blessing — Baruch atah Adonai, Eloheinu Melech haolam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav v’tzivanu likboa m’zuzah. [“Blessed are You, Adonai our God, Sovereign of the universe, who has sanctified us through Your mitzvot and commanded us to affix a mezuzah.”]

The Hebrew word mezuzah means “doorpost.” According to tradition, the mezuzah is to be affixed to the doorpost at the entrance to a Jewish home as well as at the entrance to each of the interior rooms except for bathrooms. The mezuzah itself consists of a small scroll of parchment (k’laf ) on which are written two biblical passages.

The participants of the ceremony included the heads and representatives of some friendly countries, the notable members of the Jewish community in Turkmenistan, the media, and the embassy staff.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the ministers briefly addressed the guests.

Eli Cohen said that Israel was willing to cooperate with Turkmenistan in all of the areas of mutual interest including cyber security, education, health and medicine, science and technology, agriculture, etc.

He said that hundreds of the Turkmen citizens were benefiting from the Mashav programmes. Mashav is the Hebrew acronym for the Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, which is a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cohen said that for a small country we have come a long way.

He said that more than 50% of the land of both Israel and Turkmenistan is desert. We are capable of making the desert bloom and we can work together to counter the challenges, he said.

The Israeli FM said that in Turkmenistan the motto is ‘Dialogue is the guarantee of peace.’ He said that it is the guiding principle of the country’s foreign policy.

At the same time, it is the core value of the philosophy of Israel, said Cohen.

He mentioned that Israel had built good relations with its neighbours and there was the potential to expand the Abraham Accords to more countries.

The foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, said that the opening of the embassy of Israel was a day of historic significance.

He said that there was the need to expand cooperation in all the areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Lior Haiat, the spokesman of the foreign office of Israel, told nCa that the relations between Israel and Turkmenistan are important and strong, and we appreciate the friendship and the close dialogue between our governments.

Haiat said that the visit of FM Eli Cohen to Ashgabat today, was a historic one, 29 years after the last visit of an Israeli FM, especially in light of the inauguration of the Israeli Embassy in Ashgabat.

HE Minister Cohen and his delegation had fruitful meetings and discussions during his stay, and we will continue to strengthen our friendship and the diplomatic ties between our countries, said Haiat.

He underlined that we extremely appreciate and value the warm welcome and support provided by our Turkmen host, minister of foreign affairs Rashid Meredov and his entire team, and we look forward to reciprocate the wonderful hospitality in the near future, in Israel. /// nCa, 21 April 2023

