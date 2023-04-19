Israeli Foreign Minister to visit Turkmenistan

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will fly from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan on Wednesday night (19 April), becoming the first Israeli minister to visit the Central Asian state in the last three decades, The Times of Israel reports.

During the visit, Minister Cohen will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Ashgabat.

On Thursday, 20 April, the head of the Israeli chief diplomat will be received by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Cohen will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the Minister of Agriculture and representatives of the Jewish community, the source reports.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkmenistan were established in 1993. Until now, a temporary diplomatic mission has been operating in Ashgabat, which opened about a decade ago.///nCa, 19 April 2023