Israel to open permanent embassy in Turkmenistan

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will soon travel to Turkmenistan to officially open the permanent Israeli embassy in the capital Ashgabat, the Tel Aviv-based international news channel i24NEWS reports.

About ten years ago, in light of the positive relations between the two states, Israel opened a temporary embassy in Ashgabat with a temporary structure, which will now become a permanent diplomatic mission.

For many years, high-ranking officials of Israel and Turkmenistan have visited each other’s countries, signing agreements on cooperation in the fields of politics, economy and energy.

Recently, progress has been made in cooperation in the field of healthcare and cyber defense, the TV channel notes.

The Israeli foreign minister told Israel Hayom that “relations between Israel and Turkmenistan are important and strategic, and are part of the activity aimed at strengthening relations with the entire region.”

“We will continue to promote economic cooperation between the countries, among others in the fields of health and cyber defense,” he continued.

“The inauguration of the embassy building is another sign of the strengthening of relations between Israel and Turkmenistan and marks the thirty years of the establishment of relations between countries.”

The head of the Department of Eurasia and the Western Balkans of the Israeli foreign ministry Juvel Fuhsakh recently visited Ashgabat.

During the talks at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, issues of strengthening and expanding Turkmen-Israeli relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed. ///nCa, 3 March 2023