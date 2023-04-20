EU High Level officials are on visit to Turkmenistan

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and EU Special Representative for Central Asia at EEAS Terhi Hakala are visiting Turkmenistan on 20-21 April 2023, EU Delegation in Turkmenistan reports.

According to tweets of the EU officials, they have already met with newly elected Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) Dunyagozel Gulmanova. The sides discussed planned legislation.

At the meeting with the Minister for Justice Merettagan Taganov the sides highlighted the importance of civil society, women’s’ rights and upcoming EU legislation on forced labour.

During the meeting with Interior Minister Muhammet Khydyrov, the cooperation with international Human Rights mechanism was touched upon.

The EU Special Representatives are expected to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ombudsperson, Director of the Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

EUSRs will also have a number of bilateral meetings with the international partners. Main subject of discussion is the development of the bilateral partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 20 April 2023 [photo credit – https://twitter.com/EamonGilmore]