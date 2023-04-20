News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » EU High Level officials are on visit to Turkmenistan

EU High Level officials are on visit to Turkmenistan

By

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and EU Special Representative for Central Asia at EEAS Terhi Hakala are visiting Turkmenistan on 20-21 April 2023, EU Delegation in Turkmenistan reports.

According to tweets of the EU officials, they have already met with newly elected Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) Dunyagozel Gulmanova. The sides discussed planned legislation.

At the meeting with the Minister for Justice Merettagan Taganov the sides highlighted the importance of civil society, women’s’ rights and upcoming EU legislation on forced labour.

During the meeting with Interior Minister Muhammet Khydyrov, the cooperation with international Human Rights mechanism was touched upon.

The EU Special Representatives are expected to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ombudsperson, Director of the Institute of State, Law and Democracy.

EUSRs will also have a number of bilateral meetings with the international partners. Main subject of discussion is the development of the bilateral partnership between the EU and Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 20 April 2023 [photo credit – https://twitter.com/EamonGilmore]

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Slovenia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission, consider possibility of high-level visits
  2. The important role of Turkmenistan was noted during the high-level meeting on regional cooperation
  3. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan will be visiting New York on 30 March to take part in the UNGA High-level Meeting
  4. Turkmenistan’s senior officials from petroleum sector and UAE government officials to attend International Investment Roadshow in Dubai
  5. The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in high-level events of the United Nations General Assembly to observe the International Day of Zero Waste
  6. High-Level Meeting of the Group of Friends of Neutrality will take place in Turkmenistan
  7. TURKMENISTAN TOOK PART IN UN HIGH-LEVEL EVENT
  8. Turkmenistan-European Union Joint Committee to meet by the end of year
  9. Tashkent will host high-level Central Asian Climate Dialogue
  10. Israeli Foreign Minister to visit Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan