UNODC Delegation visits Turkmenistan

Meeting at the Foreign Ministry

On April 3, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the Deputy Director of the Policy Analysis and Public Relations Division of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Fedor Klimchuk and Deputy Head of the Section for Co-financing and Partnerships Igor Kondratyev.

During the meeting, the parties highly appreciated the active cooperation of Turkmenistan with UNODC, discussed the implementation of national, regional and global UNODC programs to combat drug trafficking. In addition, issues related to the Joint Work Plans for 2023 were considered.

The sides noted the joint successful holding of the 55th Session of the Subcommission on Illicit Drug Trafficking and Related Matters in the Near and Middle East on November 22-25, 2022 in Ashgabat, including the significance of the results of the session.

The parties paid attention to the outcomes of the 66th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, held in Vienna on March 13-17, 2023.

An exchange of views took place on cooperation in the field of strengthening borders and customs, which is one of the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNODC.

In the context of discussing cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking, UNODC offered assistance in developing a new plan for 2023-2025, due to the completion of this National Plan.

In frames of the meeting were also considered new ways for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNODC and the possibility of organizing joint events. ///MFA Turkmenistan

Meeting at the State Customs Service

On 3 April 2023, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the delegation to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The meeting discussed the current cooperation and strengthening the partnership.

According to an analysis of the Service’s staff participation in events organized within the framework of cooperation with international organizations in 2022 and January-March 2023, such as trainings, seminars, and study trips to foreign countries, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime is Turkmenistan’s most active international partner.

The parties welcomed the implementation of such joint projects as the “Container Transportation Control Program”, “The system of interconnection of Port Control Groups”, “The opening of a new Port Control Group based on the customs post “Farap” of the Lebap province Customs Service” in 2022. ///nCa, 4 April 2023