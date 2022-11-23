Customs Service of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the UNODC regional representative

On Monday, 21 November 2022, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan D.Bayryev with the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Central Asia, Ms. Ashita Mittal.

She is on visit to Turkmenistan to participate in the 55th session of the Subcommittee on Illicit Trafficking of Prohibited Substances in the Near and Middle East.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the positive development of cooperation between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the UNODC.

The UNODC Regional Office in Central Asia is one of the main international partners of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

One of the important joint projects is the container transportation control program implemented by the UNODC and the World Customs Organization.

Within the framework of the program, three Groups of port control were established in Turkmenistan on the basis of customs posts “Farap” on the Turkmen-Uzbek border, at the International Customs Terminal in the city of Ashgabat, as well as at the international seaport of Turkmenbashi.

The groups interact with 10 countries through the ContainerCOMM information system to transmit data.

As part of her official mission to Turkmenistan, Ms. Mittal also plans to visit the Port Control Group at the International Customs terminal in Ashgabat and the Border Cooperation office at the Imamnazar checkpoint on the Turkmen-Afghan border. ///nCa, 23 November 2022