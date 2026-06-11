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Home » A meeting with the Ambassador of Japan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

A meeting with the Ambassador of Japan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

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On June 10, 2026, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan Sasaki Hiroshi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

The diplomats placed particular emphasis on partnership within international structures. They emphasized the importance of further coordination within international structures to strengthen peace and sustainable development.

At the end of the meeting, a commitment was reaffirmed to the further development of constructive dialogue between Turkmenistan and Japan both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations. /// nCa, 11 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)

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