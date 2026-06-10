A JOURNEY TO TURKMEN LANDS — A photo exhibition of Paul Nadar’s works from 1890 will open in Ashgabat

From June 11 to 23, 2026, the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan will host a unique photo exhibition, “A Journey to Turkmen Lands.” Visitors will see rare photographs taken by French photographer Paul Nadar in 1890, a captivating glimpse into life in Central Asia at the turn of the 20th century.

The exhibition is organized by the French Institute and the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

The project was implemented with the assistance of the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan, the French Institute for Central Asian Studies (IFEAC), and Total Energies.

The exhibition will feature portraits of local residents and majestic landscapes of the Turkmen lands, capturing the region’s unique heritage. These captured moments of life not only offer viewers a visual chronicle of the 1890s but also serve as a bridge of cultural exchange, strengthening Franco-Turkmen ties.

A special highlight of the exhibition

Presence of Ms. Svetlana Gorshenina, Scientific Director at CNRS (Eur’Orbem, Paris) and Visiting Fellow at IFEAC. An expert in the history of Central Asia, she will share her observations on the significance of Nadar’s work for understanding the region and its place in global culture.

About Paul Nadar

Paul Nadar (1856–1939), son of the renowned French photographer Félix Nadar, continued the family business, developing his own approach to reportage photography. Passionate about technical innovations and travel, he became one of the most outstanding French photographers of his time. His expeditions captured territories virtually unknown to Europeans, leaving behind a rich visual legacy of significant historical and cultural interest.

A Unique Journey to the Heart of Central Asia

In 1890, Paul Nadar traveled to Central Asia for the first International Exhibition in Tashkent and in connection with the development of the Trans-Caspian Railway, which at the time symbolized the modernization and opening of Central Asia to Europeans. Invited to document this journey, he became a conduit for the burgeoning interest in the region.

Beyond their documentary value, these images sensitively captured moments of everyday life, creating a vivid picture of Central Asia at the end of the 19th century. Today, they represent an invaluable legacy, enabling a better understanding of the societies, cultures, and ways of life of that time.

An Invitation to Cultural Dialogue

Through portraits, landscapes, and scenes of everyday life, the exhibition invites visitors to rediscover a shared cultural heritage and take a fresh look at history. It also highlights the role photography played in introducing Europeans to Central Asia and offers a fascinating glimpse into life in the region in the late 19th century.

Practical Information

Exhibition: “Journey through Turkmen Lands.” Photographs by Paul Nadar (1890)

Dates: June 11–23, 2026

Venue: Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat

Organizers: French Institute in Turkmenistan and the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan

Supported by: Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan

Partners: Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan, IFEAC, TotalEnergies /// Embassy of France in Turkmenistan, 10 June 2026