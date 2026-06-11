A meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On June 10, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Turkmenistan (with residence in Helsinki) Maria Agre, who presented copies of her credentials.

The Turkmen side congratulated the diplomat on her appointment to this responsible position and wished her success in her diplomatic mission, which aims to further strengthen relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Finland.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations, including the EU.

The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as strengthening interparliamentary ties.

Ambassador Agre, in turn, expressed her readiness to contribute to the further strengthening and deepening of constructive relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Finland. /// nCa, 11 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)