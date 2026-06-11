Central Asia Drug Action Programme (CADAP 8) Launches Needs Assessment Workshop in Turkmenistan

The EU funded Central Asia Drug Action Programme – Phase 8 (CADAP 8), which will be implemented by a Consortium led by FIAP (Spain), together with Civipol (France) and UNODC, commenced its two-day Needs Assessment Workshop in Ashgabat on 9 June 2026. The workshop, spanning June 9 and June 10, aims to define the technical cooperation framework for the new phase, addressing both drug supply and demand issues through a balanced, evidence-based, and human rights-centred approach.

Reviewing Supply Reduction and Security (June 9)

Today’s session, hosted at Hotel Archabil , focused on Component 1: Supply Reduction. Led by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), this component supports Central Asian countries in countering illicit drug trafficking. The agenda featured security and supply reduction overviews delivered by representatives from UNODC and CIVIPOL.

During the discussions, speakers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (MFA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the State Border Forces emphasized that CADAP remains a cornerstone of the strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union. National partners highlighted several key successes from the previous phase of CADAP, including:

The Ashgabat Youth Forum 2025 “Health and Sustainable Development as a Path to Peace”.

The 2024 Regional Conference on Regional Conference on Strengthening the Capacity of Community and Penitentiary Services in Substance Use Treatment and Prevention.

The International Conference on Substance Use, Strengthening Supply Reduction, and Building National Expertise in Substance Use Prevention, Addictology and Treatment in Central Asia.

In their speeches, national partners firmly expressed that they are looking forward to even more fruitful cooperation within the new phase of the programme.

Focusing on Demand Reduction and Health (June 10)

On June 10, the workshop continued its work at the Business Centre Arkach covering Component 2: Demand Reduction. Led by FIAP (Spain), this health-oriented component aims to reduce demand and address drug consumption challenges across the region. The session included presentations from CADAP Consortium FIAP and UNODC coordinators , and featured dialogues with principal national stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, and various youth and women’s organizations.

About CADAP 8

Scheduled to run from February 2026 through July 2030 , CADAP 8 operates with a budget of 18 million EUR. Its primary objective is to reduce the supply and demand for drugs in Central Asia, thereby promoting regional stability and enhancing public security. The programme is implemented under a Consortium led by FIAP (Spain) jointly with CIVIPOL (France) and UNODC. /// nCa, 11 June 2026 (in cooperation with CADAP-8)