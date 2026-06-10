The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the Special Envoy of the ICAPP Secretariat

On June 9, 2026, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Special Envoy of the Secretariat of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Jong Tae-in.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues related to the development of Turkmen-Korean cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The importance of high-level contacts for further strengthening bilateral relations was noted, and the importance of regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized.

The interlocutors noted the successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea within international structures, including the UN, and emphasized the importance of multilateral formats of interaction.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for further development of trade and economic partnership, including cooperation in the energy, chemical, transport and infrastructure sectors.

The parties also emphasized the importance of expanding cultural and humanitarian ties to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Following the meeting, mutual interest in the further development of multifaceted Turkmen-Korean cooperation was confirmed. /// nCa, 10 June 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)