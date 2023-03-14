UK companies shared with Turkmenistan an experience in green energy sector 

With the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the British Embassy in Ashgabat hosted a roundtable involving UK companies from the clean energy sector, the embassy said in social nets.

The companies presented their world-leading capabilities and solutions in areas such as capture and monetisation of the associated gas, green power generation, hydrogen production, decarbonisation of the oil and gas sector and others to representatives of the Turkmen government, as well as opportunities to finance green projects in Turkmenistan.

The event led to an increased awareness of UK technical and financial capabilities, helping to expand bilateral cooperation and giving the opportunity to share experiences and views.

Thanks to the roundtable, UK delegates learned about priority sectors of Turkmenistan as well as discussed potential co-operation with key Turkmen ministries such as Turkmengas, Turkmenoil and Ministry of Electrical energy. ///nCa, 14 March 2023